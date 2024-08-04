Gadon: Gov't spent 'unimaginable' amount for VP security

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation (PAPA) Secretary Larry Gadon on Sunday has disclosed that the government had spent more than P500 million for Vice President Sara Duterte’s 433-strong security detail, an amount he labeled "unimaginable."

In a statement, Gadon said this lavish spending for the security of just one person highlights the substantial financial burden this places on public funds and questions the morality and propriety of such expenditures.

Gadon revealed that Vice President Duterte has maintained 433 security personnel for the past two years, each earning an estimated salary of P50,000 each month.

"This translates to over P20 million a month, and when multiplied by 24 months, it totals an astounding P480 million," Gadon pointed out.

He further cited available online data showing that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) spent P55 million from 2022 to 2024 on special duty allowances for military and uniformed personnel.

"This means that more than half a billion pesos have been spent on the lavish security of one individual, a sum that could have been better allocated to building much-needed school infrastructure or providing food for the people," he emphasized.

He added, "She still has 373 security personnel even after removing the 75 PNP details; is the 373 still pitifully lacking? Some people surrounding her even claim that this is political harassment. Saan banda? I have nothing against VP Sara personally; I am just seeking justification on this issue."

For the years 2019-2021, or during the term of Duterte's predecessor, the OVP only spent a fixed P5.7 million each year for special duty allowances, the same budget records show. Gadon said the amount is a far cry from Duterte's P25 million allocation for the same allowances until this year.

The official also questioned the necessity of such a large security detail for the Vice President, noting that in most countries, the second-in-command typically does not require such extensive protection.

"This situation is abnormal, and it raises serious concerns about the morality and propriety of such expenditures. In all countries, the second in command is seen as a potential threat to the top leader, but in this case, it's the exact opposite," Gadon further said.

The OVP is requesting a budget of over P2 billion for 2025, which is 8 percent higher than this year’s budget.

Gadon called for greater transparency and accountability in the use of government funds, urging lawmakers and the public to scrutinize the OVP's budget. "It is crucial that we question not just the legality, but the morality of spending vast sums of money on the security of one individual, especially when those funds could be better used to address the pressing needs of our nation," he concluded.