Future stars take IRONKIDS spotlight

Back as a duathlon race and a run event, the RLC Residences’ IRONKIDS Davao blasting off on 10 August is set to be a huge hit among the future stars of Philippine triathlon, all eager to showcase their skills in a competitive yet friendly setting across various age-group categories at the Davao Coastal Road.

Serving as an appetizer to the main course, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on 11 August, the IRONKIDS event was previously held as a swim-bike-run race in Subic last June. However, the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc., along with the host city, have decided to switch back to the duathlon format — swim and run — to encourage greater participation.

This guarantees a spirited battle across four age-group classes in the individual competition and two in the relay category.

A special two-category kids run segment will also be held, including a 1km race for the 6-10 bracket, and a 3km race for the 11-15 division.

In the duathlon, the 6-8 years old bracket will feature an 800m run, a 2km bike ride, and a 400m run. The 9-10 category will compete in a 1km run, a 6km bike ride, and a 500m run. The 11-12 class will race over a 2km run, an 8km bike ride, and a 1km run.

The premier 13-15 division will cover a 3km run, a 10km bike ride, and a 1.5km run, with participants already considered winners for taking part in this event that kicks off a weekend of racing.