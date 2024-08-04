For guerrilla wife, it’s ‘surrender than die’

TACLOBAN CITY — Fearing she will meet her husband’s fate of dying in an encounter with the military, a female combatant of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) has surrendered.

Liza Paclita, alias Yana, party wife of guerilla leader Joel Gaurino, submitted herself to the 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) in Barangay Vigan, General McArthur, Eastern Samar last week.

On Sunday, Lt. Col. Joseph Bugaoan, commander of the 78IB, said Paclita sought the help of her relatives to facilitate her surrender, fearing she might be killed in the next encounter with government forces.

Guarino, alias Duran, was Squad 2 leader of the Apoy Platoon of the NPA’s Sub-regional committee Sesame under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. He died during a clash in the hinterlands of Barangay Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar last 25 July.

Bugaoan said Paclita’s surrender was due to the intensified security operations, constant visitation and engagement with the families and relatives of the remaining members of the Apoy platoon.

He added that barangay officials and former members of the platoon also played a vital role in the surrender.

Earlier, another member of the same guerilla unit identified as Lando Yape alias Rose, also surrendered to the military, bringing along two NPA-issued M16 rifles and other war equipment.

Bugaoan said the series of surrenders is a result of the demoralization among NPA members and the lack of direction within the armed group following the death of Guarino.

“The surrender of Yana and Rose is caused by the relentless conduct of follow-on and pursuit operations coupled with the E-FReE Families program,” Bugaoan said. “Right now, both are happy and finally reunited with their families.”