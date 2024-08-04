Falcons AP Bren wins ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 5

Two-time MPL champion Falcons AP Bren is back on top of the Mobile Legends competitive scene after winning the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 5 this Sunday evening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Composed of its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Owgwen, Super Marco, and KyleTzy, Falcons AP Bren crawled its way to the final after they were sent to the lower bracket by Selangor Red Giants in the upper bracket semis.

There was no stopping Falcons AP Bren from there. Once in the lower bracket, Falcons AP Bren overcame Indonesian powerhouse Fnatic ONIC before going toe-to-toe with Selangor Red Giants anew in the lower bracket final.

It can be remembered that last month, Falcons AP Bren succumbed to the Malaysian squad at the Mid Season Cup 2024 final via 3-4. In their do-or-die rematch at the ESL lower bracket final, Falcons AP Bren emerged victorious by way of a 3-1 score.

Falcons AP Bren then met a familiar foe in the final as they duked it out with Team Liquid PH in a back-and-forth best-of-seven series. In the end, Falcons AP Bren won the war of attrition as they escaped the match with a 4-3 victory.

The win saw Falcons AP Bren return to the winning column as they pocketed the lion's share of the $144,500 prize pool.