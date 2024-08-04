Every peso must count

“Ang pera ng health ay para sa healthcare at dapat ang mga pasyenteng mahihirap ang makikinabang.” (Funds for health must be spent for healthcare and the poor patients must benefit).” This is what I say every time we talk about public funds intended for services — every peso must be used to benefit our people.

Recently, the Senate Health Committee tackled in a public hearing the under-utilization of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) funds, highlighting the issue of P90 billion "excess funds" to be transferred to the National Treasury.

As chairman of the Committee, I find it unacceptable that these funds intended for health will be redirected and some remain idle while many Filipinos still struggle with basic healthcare needs.

With this, I urged PhilHealth to maximize its resources and focus on lowering premium contributions for members, increasing case rates to lessen out-of-pocket expenses for those needing medical attention, and expanding benefits packages in pursuit of providing Universal Health Care in accordance with the law.

We will never waver in our resolve to make services more accessible to the public especially when it comes to healthcare. Let us always keep in mind that health is wealth. Every peso intended for healthcare must be used to promote health and save lives!

Meanwhile, as chairperson of both the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, we congratulate Carlos Yulo on winning the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!

In pursuit of inclusive development, I continue to visit communities to bring government closer to the people.

On 29 July, we visited Laguna for the inauguration of the Pila Municipal Hall, which we supported together with Mayor Edgardo Ramos. We also aided 500 displaced workers, who also received temporary employment from the government through our efforts. We also visited Santa Cruz, Laguna to provide various forms of support to 2,500 residents in partnership with Gov. Ramil Hernandez.

On 31 July, we aided 5,000 residents affected by the recent typhoon who also received financial support in partnership with the local government of Malabon City, led by Mayor Jeannie Sandoval.

On 1 August, I visited Mati City, Davao Oriental to give livelihood support and other forms of aid to 267 micro-entrepreneurs in coordination with DTI through its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa program which we advocated for. We also joined in the turnover of a Super Health Center in San Isidro with Mayor Angel Go and assisted 1,800 indigents. I also visited Lupon, Davao Oriental to aid 1,625 indigents with Mayor Erlinda Lim.

On 2 August, still in Davao Oriental, we attended the turnover ceremony of the Boston Super Health Center with Mayor Rowell Rosit and Vice Mayor John Paul Lampig. We also aided a total of 3,000 impoverished residents. These initiatives in Davao Oriental were also supported by Senators Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino, as well as Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, among others.

In anticipation of the Araw ng Samar festivities, I visited Samar on 3 August to provide various forms of support to barangay health workers, daycare workers and nutrition scholars, recognizing their crucial roles in promoting community health. Around 1,000 benefitted in our visit to San Jorge town and another 2,000 in Catbalogan City, all in coordination with Gov. Sharee Ann Tan, Cong. Stephen James “Jimboy” T. Tan, Cong. Reynolds Michael Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy, San Jorge Mayor Leoncio De Guia and Vice Mayor Jay G. Bisnar, among others. We also extended support to various cooperatives through the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program we advocated for together with the CDA.

On the same day, I was invited as Guest of Honor and Speaker for Samar Educator’s Day where we met various principals from different schools in the province. We paid our respect and appreciation to our dear educators for molding our youth as future leaders of our country.

Last week, my Malasakit Team aided victims of Typhoon Carina such as 950 residents in Rizal province; 1,000 in Marikina City; 1,050 in San Juan City; 2,400 in the various towns of Bulacan; 450 in Siniloan, Laguna; 100 in Caloocan City; 200 in Quezon City; 800 in Ilocos Sur; and 150 in Pasig City, on top of what we already provided the week prior.

We also aided 23 fire victims in Malabon City and ten in Cebu City. Meanwhile, in coordination with the NHA, 139 indigents in Valladolid, three in La Carlota, and 230 in Talisay City, all in Negros Occidental, were given additional support and emergency housing assistance for rebuilding their homes.

We supported 181 displaced workers in La Castellana, Negros Occidental with Mayor Mhai Nicor; 358 in Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya with Vice Mayor Jonathan Tindaan; 123 in Castillejos in Zambales with Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun; 84 in Morong, Bataan with Mayor Sidney Soriano; 100 in Lingayen, 118 in Binmaley, and 98 in Basista, all in Pangasinan with Vice Mayor Dexter Malicdem, Councilor Amelito Sison, and Mayor JR Resuello, respectively; 128 in Mataas na Kahoy and 224 in Lipa City, Batangas together with their councilors and barangay captains; 65 each in Sta. Elena with Vice Mayor Ryan Mendoza, in Capalonga with Vice Mayor Marsha Esturas, in Basud with Vice Mayor Ramir Barrameda, and San Lorenzo Ruiz with Vice Mayor Arnulfo Bacuño, while 171 in Daet with Vice Mayor Godfrey Parale and Councilor Jose Angelo Coreses, all in Camarines Norte; and 58 in Sudipen, La Union with Cong. Francisco Ortega — all in partnership with DOLE.

We helped 1,516 indigents in Digos City, Davao del Sur with Governor Yvonne Cagas; 625 in Mati City, Davao Oriental together with Governor Niño Uy; 800 in Laur, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos, and 1,239 in Janiuay, Iloilo with Vice Mayor Corel Locsin Yap. We also supported 24 micro business owners in Masbate City with BM Allan Cos and Mayor Socrates Tuason.

We also attended the Super Health Center turnover at Maitum, Sarangani; the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Libon, Albay; and the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Catanuan, Quezon. We also provided support to health workers present.

We also joined the graduation of 143 TESDA scholars in Marikina City who were given additional support by our office.

I will continue to help bring government closer to Filipinos especially the poor and the needy. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos!