Diana Zubiri returns to TV with new projects, endorsements

Diana Zubiri recently announced her teleserye comeback via GMA Network’s Mga Batang Riles. Now married and based in Australia, the actress can’t contain her excitement about the new project she’s about to start.

“Nag-extend po ako ng one month dito para gawin ang serye. Sa ngayon nag-aadjust kami ulit ng asawa ko kasi wala na ako kahit ano dito. Bale ang asawa ko muna ang driver ko, kapatid ko naman nag-aalaga sa dalawang anak ko na babalik na sa Australia para mag-school na sila doon (I extended my stay here for one month to work on the series. Right now, my husband and I are adjusting because I don’t have anything here. My husband is driving me around, while my sibling is taking care of our two children, who will be returning to Australia to go to school there),” Diana said.

Regarding her showbiz status here in the Philippines, Diana shared that her two children know of her popularity through social media.

“Wala pa silang concept na sikat basta ang alam nila mataas ang following ko sa YouTube. Ang explanation ko matagal na kasi ako may account doon, especially kapag may nagpapa-picture at nagla-like sa posts ko (They don’t have a concept of being famous; they just know that I have a high following on YouTube. I explain that I’ve had an account there for a long time, especially when people ask for pictures and like my posts),” she added.

Endorsement

Diana also signed her latest endorsement for Tara, an app that helps users find various transportation options easily.

“Dito sa atin ang hirap ng sasakyan at maghanap ng tamang sasakyan na magagamit natin. Itong app na ito malaking tulong. Mag-start ito sa Pampanga muna at susunod na sa iba pang key provinces (Here, it’s difficult to find and choose the right transportation. This app is a big help. It will start in Pampanga first and then expand to other key provinces),” Diana said.

The original Danaya from the Encantadia series also said that she has already met with and reunited with her fellow Sang’gres to discuss future projects together.

“Nag-stop kasi kami sa mga plans namin kaya inaayos namin ulit pero marami kami napag-usapan, marami sila dapat na abangan (We had to pause our plans, so we’re reorganizing things, and there’s much for them to look forward to),” she added.