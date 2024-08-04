DFA: OFWs safe in Bangladesh

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday that no Filipinos in Bangladesh have requested repatriation so far amid the bloody riots and protests in the northeastern South Asian country.

According to DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remain safe in Bangladesh, which was recently placed under Alert Level 1 or the precautionary stage.

“No repatriation request for Filipinos yet. They are alright,” De Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

“The Embassy reports as well that the Bangladesh government is slowly working for the return to normalcy in the capital but all Filipinos are still being advised to exercise caution and limit their activities outside the residence to essentials,” he added.

Last week, the DFA placed Bangladesh under Alert Level 1 due to the political demonstrations and civil unrest in the country.

Under Alert Level 1, which is issued when there are valid signs of internal disturbance, instability, and/or external threat to the host country, Filipinos are alerted to take necessary precautions.

Filipinos are advised to restrict non-essential movements, remain vigilant, monitor and follow guidelines set by local authorities.

Likewise, they are urged to always bring their valid passports and residence visas.

The DFA said Filipinos in need of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka via email address dhaka.pe@dfa.gov.ph or emergency hotline (+880) 190.540.0079 (SMS, Calls, Whatsapp and Viber).

The civil unrest in Bangladesh was believed to be prompted by student protests against a controversial job quota system that disproportionately benefits the descendants of Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war fighters.

Under the quota system, 33 percent of public sector jobs are reserved for the relatives of the veterans of the country’s war for independence against Pakistan in 10971, which many students view as unfair and outdated.

So far, at least 266 people have been killed in various protests according to Student Movement Against Discrimination, while the government reported a death toll of 150.

The government launched a crackdown on protesting students and opposition political parties, arresting over 9,000 people in a special drive over the past week, according to police and rights groups.