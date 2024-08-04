Customs seizes P38.8M marijuana from Thailand

A shipment from Thailand containing P38.8 million worth of dried marijuana was intercepted by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) last week.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Field Station at the MICP requested the 100 percent physical examination for a shipment consigned to Philippians 4:19 Export and Import Gen. Mdse. last 10 May after receiving derogatory information about the contents of the shipment.

According to the report, the shipment was declared to contain plastic tableware, kitchenware, blankets, men’s shoes, and others, but the CIIS received information that it contained illegal drugs and misdeclared, and undeclared items.

CIIS Director Verne Enciso, who was at the helm of the intelligence report that led to the seizure of the drugs, identified the shipment sender as a certain Wilma Bulahagui, with Erickson Bulahagui as the receiver.

“Initial X-ray scanning of the shipment last July 31 and 1 August resulted in the detection of suspected dried marijuana inside 78 boxes,” he said. “This was further confirmed during the 100 percent physical examination last 2 August, wherein a total of 99 pieces of heat-sealed packages were found to contain marijuana.”

The marijuana found inside the three boxes was broken down as follows: one large box contained 27 heat-sealed plastic packages; one king-sized box contained 40 heat-sealed plastic packages; and another king-sized box contained 32 heat-sealed plastic packages.

According to Enciso, the estimated value of the marijuana found in the three boxes was P38,808,000.

After the inspection, witnessed by representatives from CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the suspected items were returned to the container van. The container was then sealed and padlocked for safekeeping.

An inventory and sample-taking will be conducted by PDEA for confirmatory testing.

The physical examination of the remaining 75 boxes will continue on Monday, 5 August.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy lauded the BoC officers’ “innovative and relentless efforts” to curb drug smuggling attempts.

“Our agents have done a great job at intercepting this attempt to destroy our communities. There’ll be no kid-glove treatment for these individuals. We will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. We aim to bring them and their cohorts to justice and stand our ground as we fulfill our mandate,” he said.