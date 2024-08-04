Containing ‘Carina’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally kicked off the impounding of water on the newly-build Upper Wawa Dam (UWD) in San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal during the ceremonial launching of the water supply and flood control infrastructure on 10 July. It was suppose to take several months before its reservoir is filled up with water to be supplied to Metro Manila and Rizal starting 2025, but typhoon “Carina” came two weeks later and dumped rains on much of northern Luzon. In three days, the UWD built by Prime Infra-led WawaJVCo Inc. was full.

Likewise, the dam’s completion and launching were timely as it demonstrated its flood control function.

As the largest dam to be built in over 50 years, the UWD can store up to 120 million cubic meters of water in an area approximately twice the size of Bonifacio Global City or 450 hectares. The reservoir accumulated over 90 million cu. m. of water during the typhoon that enhanced the southwest monsoon on 24 July.

“In three days, that much rainwater fell,” the President said during a situation briefing on “Carina.”