COME OUT, HEY RIDER: Honda Riders Convention takes on Davao City

The country’s No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer, Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI), recently celebrated another milestone, the Honda Riders Convention — a grand gathering, this time for Mindanao Riders.

To celebrate its long-standing commitment to providing Filipinos with the joy of mobility, the day was filled with adrenaline-pumping activities, treats and perks, and a full day of entertainment.

It was also an opportunity for the management to get up close and personal with Honda’s loyal customers in the South and express their heartfelt thanks for their unwavering loyalty and trust.

“Everyone’s presence today strengthens the very essence of our shared passion — the joy of riding a Honda,” said HPI president Sayaka Arai.

“For generations, Honda has strived to be more than just a motorcycle manufacturer; we are partners to achieve your freedom and adventure.”