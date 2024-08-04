COME OUT, HEY RIDER: Honda Riders Convention takes on Davao City
The country’s No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer, Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI), recently celebrated another milestone, the Honda Riders Convention — a grand gathering, this time for Mindanao Riders.
To celebrate its long-standing commitment to providing Filipinos with the joy of mobility, the day was filled with adrenaline-pumping activities, treats and perks, and a full day of entertainment.
It was also an opportunity for the management to get up close and personal with Honda’s loyal customers in the South and express their heartfelt thanks for their unwavering loyalty and trust.
“Everyone’s presence today strengthens the very essence of our shared passion — the joy of riding a Honda,” said HPI president Sayaka Arai.
“For generations, Honda has strived to be more than just a motorcycle manufacturer; we are partners to achieve your freedom and adventure.”
The momentous occasion reflects HPI passion to pursue growth and continuously come up with more events that define the Honda legacy, according to Arai.
A symbol of brotherhood, she said it’s also a catalyst to bring everyone together in the spirit of adventure together with the country’s ultimate choice, the Honda motorcycle.
As for Sales and Marketing Division vice president, Jomel Jerezo, this event not only signifies leadership and excellence, but it’s also proof of unwavering commitment in providing only the best and most innovative motorcycle products in the country.
“Your love for Honda and dedication for quality ride, is what continuously makes us No. 1,” Jerezo said.
“Let us continue to create a healthy motorcycle community in the Philippines and create a safe and enjoyable road for everyone.”
Around 1,400 Honda motorcycle enthusiasts from multiple parts of Mindanao signified a new level of excitement as they were treated to a full day of exciting activities.
One of the highlights was the motor show, which was a parade of various HPI models.
Winner X and several Big Bikes were also provided for participants to enjoy as test rides.
Offers from trade partners, games, raffle prizes and exciting booth games were also featured.
Riders who came from different parts of Mindanao were also treated to a massage to soothe their tired body and muscles.
Moreover, the event concluded with a grand raffle of two PCX160 ABS models, which is considered one of Honda’s most in-demand scooter models.
Much to the audience’s delight, the live performance of Silent Sanctuary filled the auditorium with songs and lighthearted cheer to celebrate this momentous occasion.