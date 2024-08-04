Children’s animated short film on love and loss screens this August

All The Time, an animated short film which hopes to educate children on love that transcends seasons, spaces and death, is set to be screened starting 3 August at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The film, which runs for eight minutes and seven seconds, follows the heartfelt journey of an adopted kitten named Tohru, his adjustments to a daunting new environment and finally finding comfort with his new family and home. It was inspired from the personal encounters of Anya Zulueta, an alumna of the Digital Filmmaking Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who started writing the piece after her cat Tohru crossed the rainbow bridge.

Presently an educator at her alma mater, Zulueta was still healing from the passing of a treasured companion when she was once again challenged by fate upon the sudden passing on of her grandmother. Motivated to utilize their craft to guide the youth into understanding and coping with personal losses, Anya, together with her brother Dominic, a Benilde Animation graduate, decided to transform their circumstances into healing experiences.

Dominic, the co-director, character and production designer, layout and background artist, and key animator of the film, explained that All The Time was conceptualized to walk young viewers into the concept of death in the kindest and gentlest possible way — through an animated approach.

“We want to teach kids that death is a natural part of life — it doesn’t have to be a scary thing,” Dominic shared. “When we look back at loved ones who’ve passed away, we should remember them for the life they lived.”

“We wish to help children understand a human experience they may have yet to live through,” he added. “We will lose things, animals and people but their love remains.”