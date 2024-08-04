Children’s animated short film on love and loss screens this August
All The Time, an animated short film which hopes to educate children on love that transcends seasons, spaces and death, is set to be screened starting 3 August at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
The film, which runs for eight minutes and seven seconds, follows the heartfelt journey of an adopted kitten named Tohru, his adjustments to a daunting new environment and finally finding comfort with his new family and home. It was inspired from the personal encounters of Anya Zulueta, an alumna of the Digital Filmmaking Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who started writing the piece after her cat Tohru crossed the rainbow bridge.
Presently an educator at her alma mater, Zulueta was still healing from the passing of a treasured companion when she was once again challenged by fate upon the sudden passing on of her grandmother. Motivated to utilize their craft to guide the youth into understanding and coping with personal losses, Anya, together with her brother Dominic, a Benilde Animation graduate, decided to transform their circumstances into healing experiences.
Dominic, the co-director, character and production designer, layout and background artist, and key animator of the film, explained that All The Time was conceptualized to walk young viewers into the concept of death in the kindest and gentlest possible way — through an animated approach.
“We want to teach kids that death is a natural part of life — it doesn’t have to be a scary thing,” Dominic shared. “When we look back at loved ones who’ve passed away, we should remember them for the life they lived.”
“We wish to help children understand a human experience they may have yet to live through,” he added. “We will lose things, animals and people but their love remains.”
All The Time is a collaborative project created by a diverse group of young animators, graphic artists, filmmakers and musicians. It was produced by filmmaker Sonny Calvento, together with Digital Filmmaking graduate Arianna Martinez. Yuuka Tanaka, also from the Digital Filmmaking Program, served as the line producer-assistant director.
Enterprising talents from the School of New Media Arts, Rogela Mari Malaque, Martin Russel Ong, Shafeiya Wynx Saldaña, Marco “Irah” Comia Marte, Rory Esguerra, Aliah Pauline Abanto, Gian Carlo S.F. Maglines, Shelyka Donnalyn Diaz and Louis Tamayo, have rendered their skills as production designers, background and layout artists, and key animators to breathe life into the tale of Tohru. Animation alum Tyron Gonzales served as animation supervisor, editor and compositor. The original score was composed by Music Production alum Andrew Florentino; whereas John Daryl Libongco worked on the sound design. Theater actress Gab Pangilinan lent her voice.
The film premiered at the 2023 SineKabataan Film Festival of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, under the mentorship of filmmaker Petersen Vargas. It bagged the Special Mention Award. It likewise made its international debut at the VC Film Fest (Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival) in Los Angeles, California, in May 2024.
All The Time is one of the finalists of the ika-36 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video under the Animation Category.
Established in 1987 by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the longest-running independent film competition annually cites the best works of Filipino filmmakers in the Animation, Experimental, Documentary and Short Feature categories. As part of the festival, All The Time is screened from 3 to 10 August at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Cinemas along Macapagal Boulevard, Parañaque City. For more information, visit www.instagram.com/allthetime.film/.