Chevron launches ‘industry learning’ program

There they will complete the required hours for their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) qualification. This immersion activity gives an opportunity for the students to apply their skills in actual workplaces under the tutelage of experienced mentors in Caltex Do-It-For-Me auto workshops.

The SIL program also provides Caltex workshop partners with additional manpower resources for their workshop business and, at the same time, provides hands-on experience for the student-trainees.

The student-trainees will get a chance to learn and train in Caltex-branded workshops; Caltex autoPro, Caltex Havoline autoPro and Caltex Delo Sports oil change.

The SIL program aims to enhance students’ skills and knowledge that they can use when they become certified in auto-mechanics in the future. This program will run for four months as the student-trainees are required to complete a total of 640 hours, and they can secure a TESDA certification.

“We are delighted with this partnership with AmCham and Don Bosco, as it aligns with our company’s mission to host programs that help students cultivate their skills, expand their careers, and provide opportunities for growth while learning,” said Billy Liu, Chevron Philippines general manager.

Chevron, through its Caltex brand, has a decades-long history of partnership with Don Bosco having teamed up in providing learning and livelihood programs for the schools’ disadvantaged youth students.