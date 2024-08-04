CCC, Ayala Corp. push for strengthened climate action partnership

In a bid to strengthen partnerships among key stakeholders in addressing climate change, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) and Ayala Corporation pushed for the integration of corporate and public sector initiatives in the climate agenda. This effort builds on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) both parties signed earlier this year, which emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration for transformative climate action.

In a recent coordination meeting with company executives at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the CCC, highlighted the need to enhance climate resilience, particularly in the areas of planning and adaptation strategy implementation.

“Extreme weather events are hitting us harder, so it is important, as the President says, to be better prepared,” said Borje, referring to the pronouncement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA), which highlighted that weather events worldwide are becoming more extreme and emphasized that our country’s geographical location makes us highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

The CCC presented key components of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contributions Implementation Plan (NDCIP), outlining their roles in the country’s climate strategy.

The NAP serves as a guide for adaptation strategies, focusing on addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. The NDCIP, on the other hand, aims for 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions covering sectors such as agriculture, waste, industry, transportation and energy.

“Under the guidance of the President, we emphasize the importance of localizing the NAP and NDCIP. We need partnerships that translate these plans into actions with deep impact. The private sector plays a crucial role in helping us move faster and better through pragmatic work programs,” Borje added.

Representatives from various Ayala business units, including Ayala Land, ACEN, Globe Telecom, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Ayala Foundation, shared their initiatives and commitment to sustainability.

“We are pleased to see our business units fully represented here today. The potential outcomes of this collaboration are crucial for our collective efforts in combating climate change,” said Jaime Z. Urquijo, chief sustainability officer of Ayala Corporation.

ACEN, Ayala’s renewable energy arm, shared updates on its renewable energy projects, targeting a 20-gigawatt renewable capacity by 2030. Key projects include the 500-megawatt Zambales solar plant and various wind farms in Ilocos Norte. ACEN also highlighted its partnerships with international entities like the Rockefeller Foundation and efforts to retire coal plants early through the Energy Transition Mechanism.

Ma. Victoria Tan, executive director of Ayala’s Group Sustainability and Risk Management, reiterated the conglomerate’s commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“Ayala Land, ACEN and Globe have completed their roadmaps. BPI is still in the process due to different standards for financial institutions. We need an enabling environment and support from policy makers to reach our goals,” she said.

Anna Maria Gonzales, sustainability head of Ayala Land Inc., emphasized the need for updated data to improve Comprehensive Land Use Plans and LCCAPs.

“ALI is working with our supply chain to abate most of our emissions and has been nurturing seven private forest carbon projects covering more than 700 hectares all over the country to remove 10 percent. It’s important to start early and work with all sectors to achieve our 2050 Net Zero commitments,” she shared.

The CCC reaffirms its dedication to promote collaboration with various stakeholders, including the business sector, to implement effective projects that contribute to the Philippines’ climate resilience and sustainability goals.