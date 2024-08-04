Carlos Yulo's gold medal prizes and awards...so far

Ace gymnast Carlos Yulo has made the Philippines proud after becoming the first Filipino man and only the second Filipino overall to win an Olympic gold medal, thanks to his dominant floor exercises finals performance in Paris on Saturday night, 3 August 2024.

After his victory, droves of ecstatic countrymen took to social media to congratulate him and discuss the achievement. Among them were several government officials and companies announcing that Yulo would receive various awards and recognitions, cash prizes, and other incentives.

Daily Tribune has compiled a list of all the prizes and privileges Yulo has earned after making history.

P10 million from the Philippine Government, as mandated by Republic Act 10699

P3 million from the House of Representatives, announced by House appropriations panel chair Ako Bico Rep. Zaldy Co

Olympic Gold Medal of Valor from the Philippine Sports Commission

House and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee

Residential condominium unit from Megaworld corporation, announced on Facebook

Free lifetime buffets at the Vikings chain of restaurants, announced on Facebook

This is a developing story, so stay tuned for an updated list of prizes.