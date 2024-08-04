Calabarzon police launch one-stop services app

Camp BGen Vicente P Lim, Calamba, Laguna — The Police Regional Office Calabarzon (PRO Calabarzon) has launched the P.O.W.E.R. Services App, aimed at improving public safety and service efficiency across the Calabarzon region.

Under the leadership of PBGen Paul Kenneth T. Lucas, the P.O.W.E.R. Services App (Protect Our Community’s Well-being through Effective Services and Response) serves as a comprehensive portal for police services and information. This initiative reflects a commitment to modernize law enforcement through Information and Communication Technology (ICT), enhancing public trust and satisfaction.

This app is meant to deliver on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to focus on public safety. This effort is part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) S.M.A.R.T. Policing initiative, led by Chief of the PNP PGEN Rommel Francisco D. Marbil. The initiative integrates secure, mobile, AI-driven, and real-time technology into police operations to support community and business growth.

The P.O.W.E.R. Services App, available for both Android and iPhone, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It allows users to interact with PRO Calabarzon personnel, lodge complaints, report grievances, and provide feedback through surveys. The app ensures secure management of personal information to facilitate responsive and appropriate action.

"This innovative tool will undoubtedly bridge the gap between our law enforcement efforts and the public’s need for timely and effective responses,” said Police General Marbil.