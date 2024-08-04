Business legacy firm holds int’l summit

Health and wellness company JC held its first international Good Life Summit last 27 July 2024 at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The event brought together international wholesalers, celebrity guests, and company leadership for a day of recognition and inspiration.

Hosted by media personalities Gretchen Ho and MJ Lastimosa, the summit showcased JC’s exceptional growth over the past decade under the leadership of president and CEO Jonathan So and vice president and CFO Carlito Macadangdang.

Participants from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, UAE, Ireland, UK, Canada, Italy, Qatar, Switzerland, Malaysia and the Philippines celebrated their achievements and previewed JC’s plans.

A highlight of the event was the surprise appearance of popular Filipino actor Dingdong Dantes, recently announced as JC’s brand ambassador.

Top performers credited

The summit also recognized top performers in various categories, including Best Team, Million Dollar Circle, and the Top 10 Performers for 2023.

From the first humble food cart — Siomai King, JC has grown over the decade and developed products that have become a part of every individual and household.

Gaining licenses and accreditation globally, JC became one of the top companies in the industry of health and wellness that was able to penetrate the Southeast Asian Region, Middle East, Europe, New Zealand and Canada.

Despite the pandemic in 2020, JC was among the businesses which did not give up and instead offered alternative ways of earning unlimited income through online selling and drop shipping. JC opened its door to wholesalers that have helped them survive their daily needs and eventually benefited their families during those trying times. To date, JC has over more than 20,000 wholesalers globally.

In its commitment to providing customers with the best health, beauty, and wellness products, JC has gathered numerous recognition and awards from different award-giving bodies and has been featured in different lifestyle and wellness magazines, including business and society.

In his speech, vice president Carlito Macadangdang reflected on the company’s journey.

JC president Jonathan So in his speech, shared words of inspiration to the attendees and assurance of support from the JC leadership saying, “You are not just an ordinary leader, you are a strong leader, you are unstoppable. Keep chasing your dreams, because we got your back.”