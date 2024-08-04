Bulldogs, Tamaraws stay spotless

Unbeaten teams National University (NU) and Far Eastern University (FEU) kept their share of the lead after beating their respective opponents in contrasting fashion in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Buds Buddin delivered another solid performance to propel the Bulldogs to their second straight win in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 romp over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The NU hitter hammered 13 attacks, three blocks and an ace to finish with 17 points in a follow-up to his impressive outing in the Bulldogs’ four-set victory over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the tournament opener.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws recovered from a set down to gore Ateneo De Manila University, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 29-27, and keep pace with the Bulldogs.

Backing Buddin up was Leo Aringo, who had 13 points, nine excellent receptions and five digs for NU, which showed a more cohesive game compared to its last outing.

“We’re slowly jelling as a team and it’s a big thing that our young players are also gaining experience. We really have to create chemistry and limit our unforced errors,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Obed Mukaba added six points in the Bulldogs’ one-hour, 13-minute victory, while Jan Abadillad contributed five points for the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions.

The Generals, on the other hand, were overwhelmed by NU’s firepower as they suffered a second consecutive loss in as many starts.