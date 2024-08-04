Building an educated society

When schools reopen, students and teachers become consistent subjects of interest and discussion in various media outlets, often making headlines and attracting significant attention.

The reasons often revolve around negative issues not effectively addressed in previous school years, leading to a reinforcement cycle for these problems. If left unchecked, this cycle can significantly hamper the quality of education and the overall development of our students.

We are all aware of students’ ongoing challenges, especially those attending public schools and even more so for those in remote villages or highlands.

The public perception of teacher compensation has shifted in recent years. While in the past, there may have been limited sympathy for teachers due to relatively lower pay compared to private schools, the situation has evolved.

Public school pay scales have nearly reached parity with or even surpassed private schools. This compensation change has altered how many people perceive teachers and their work.

However, some people need to be made aware that public school teachers sometimes do administrative work due to the limited workforce in the school they are serving.

Hence, I welcome the Department of Education’s plans to increase administrative staff, easing public school teachers’ teaching workload for years catering to three schools. The Department of Education has yet to determine the number of additional staff members, as it is conducting a study on reducing teachers’ administrative workload.

Public school teachers in rural areas confront incredibly challenging conditions. They must deal with inadequate infrastructure, overcome societal beliefs, and cope with limited resources.

Sometimes, teachers give students essential supplies such as pencils and paper or share their food with poor students who come to school without any.

In rural areas during the pandemic, teachers who can attend face to face training sessions often face financial barriers due to the expenses associated with transportation to the training venues. This economic burden can create difficulties for teachers seeking professional development opportunities.

It is expected to hear stories about teachers, known as “entrepreneur” teachers, who sell cooked or raw food during breaks or offer household and other products to their co-teachers after teaching hours to supplement their income. This phenomenon is observed in both urban and rural communities.

Teachers likewise need help with slow or no mobile and internet connectivity, which are now considered essential teaching tools. These challenges hinder the effectiveness of their education and require urgent and immediate attention from all stakeholders.

Teachers in rural areas need help accessing online learning resources for assignment preparation or professional development.

The government can take several steps to support teachers and alleviate their plight. It can allocate more resources to improve infrastructure in rural areas, ensuring that schools have proper teaching and learning facilities and resources.

The government can provide financial assistance for teachers to help them access professional development opportunities, such as face-to-face training sessions and online courses.

The government should increase public school administrative staff to reduce teachers’ workload. It can help teachers focus more on their core teaching responsibilities and supporting students’ learning.

Initiatives to improve internet and mobile connectivity in rural areas are essential. Providing teachers with access to necessary technology can enhance the quality of education and expand their ability to access online resources for teaching and professional development.

A satisfied teacher is a positive role model who can provide students with a supportive, engaging, and motivating learning environment. Such teachers are likely to be enthusiastic, patient, and dedicated to their students’ success by providing them with encouragement, personalized attention, and practical guidance.

When teachers are supported, and their well-being is prioritized, they can bring their best selves into the classroom and inspire students to study and excel.

By ensuring the well-being of teachers, we create a learning community where students can thrive, learn, and grow into confident, successful individuals. Such positive impact ripples through the entire education system, contributing to an educated society as a whole.

