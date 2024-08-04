Bong Go supports Caloocan mother in child's leukemia battle

A 34-year-old mother from Caloocan City, Kharene Contreras de Guzman, vividly recalled the harrowing ordeal that unfolded starting in September last year, when her only child, two-year-old JK de la Concepcion, was diagnosed with leukemia.

"Leukemia, sakit ng mayaman ‘yun. Parang, bakit binigay sa amin ito? Ang bata, bata pa n’ya. Tapos, nag-iisang anak ko. Tapos, gano'n," Kharene expressed.

"Alas kuwatro ng madaling araw, dumudugo na po ‘yung ilong niya. Tapos po, inabot na po kami ng gabi. Tsaka lang siya na-admit," she recounted.

The hospitals were overwhelmed due to a dengue outbreak, making it difficult for JK to get the urgent care he needed. It was only at the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City that they finally received some attention. However, the wait was agonizing, and it took eight days of tests and uncertainty before leukemia was confirmed as the diagnosis.

"Gumuho po talaga ‘yung mundo namin. Lahat po kami. Kasi ano po eh, nag-iisang anak ko lang po ‘yun eh. Ako, s’yempre po, may edad na din ako," Kharene shared, her voice breaking as she described the emotional toll it took on her family.

Facing the daunting reality of her son's condition, Kharene was overwhelmed not only by the emotional burden but also by the financial implications of treating such a severe illness.

"Nung tumakbo kami ng ospital, dala ko talaga isang libo lang. Bahala na si Batman, sabi ko. Basta sugod natin to," she explained, highlighting the desperation they felt.

It was during this critical time that Kharene learned about the Malasakit Center in the hospital, a brainchild of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go aimed at providing accessible healthcare support to Filipinos.

The doctor reassured her that there was no need to worry because they had the support of the Malasakit Center, as long as she was diligent in processing the necessary paperwork.

The relief was palpable as the Malasakit Center took on the financial burden of JK's medical expenses, including his chemotherapy.

"Stress ka na nga sa kalagayan ng anak mo. Stress ka pa sa gastusin. Kaya nung nasabi po ‘yun, medyo nabawasan po ‘yung stress," Kharene noted, grateful for the assistance that allowed them to focus on JK's recovery without the looming worry of financial ruin.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Health. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 10 million Filipinos.

Kharene's story is a testament to the crucial role that initiatives like the Malasakit Center play in the lives of ordinary Filipinos faced with extraordinary challenges. It underscores the importance of healthcare accessibility and the impact of compassionate service.

Go, reflecting on the philosophy behind the Malasakit Centers, stated, "Bakit natin pahirapan ang Pilipino? Sa totoo lang po, pera ninyo ‘yan. Dapat po ibalik sa inyo sa mabilis na serbisyo."

Through the support of the Malasakit Center, JK's journey through leukemia treatment continues, a journey made a bit easier by the collective effort of a community that cares.