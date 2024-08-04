Bohol governor, 30 others back to work

The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the six-month suspension of Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado and 30 other officials, allowing them to return to work.

They were suspended after the construction of a controversial resort in the Chocolate Hills. Aumentado confirmed his reinstatement and resumed his duties on 5 August. The reinstatement order, dated 31 July 2024, was signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Aumentado said that he will await guidance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government but noted that, based on the Ombudsman's order, his official reinstatement date is 31 July 2024.

Along with Aumentado, the following officials were reinstated: James Diolan, Ian Bernadez, Emmanuel Jumawid, Maria Fe Jala, Flaviano Pacatang, Rolando Pataca, Gerardo Salces, Eugene Cabrera, Ma. Victoria Abrera, Marlou Salazar, Jesus Zamora Jr., Cecilia Tesio, Nelito Gallogo, Querino Aparicio, Gregorio Digamon, Perfecto Buro, Antonino Jumawid, Elizabeth Pace, Eugeniano Ibarra, Dionisio Neil Balite, Michael Doria, Simplicio Maestrado Jr., Norman Palacio, Ranulfo Maligmat, Angel Enriquez, John Titus Vistal, Edilberto Paradela, Paquito Melicor Jr., and Gilbert Gonzales.

Not included in the reinstatement were Sagbayan Mayor Ricardo Suarez and Carmen Mayor Ricardo Francisco Toribio, who did not file motions for reconsideration.

"I will review what had been implemented, as well as the ongoing projects because I was away for two months," Aumentado said.

Captain's Peak Garden and Resort was built alongside the UNESCO-declared Global Geopark in the town of Sagbayan. Chocolate Hills is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a protected area under Proclamation 1037, series of 1997, and Republic Act 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992.