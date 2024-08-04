Baguio soon to host waste management project

BAGUIO CITY—The City of Baguio is set to join the ranks of areas benefiting from the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) project.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Cordillera has announced Baguio City’s nomination for the project. In collaboration with the Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the EMB Cordillera is also working to include the municipalities of La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay (BLISTT) for site assessments.

The GGGI has proposed a project titled “Advancing ASEAN-Korean Cooperation in Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management for Environmentally Sustainable Cities” to the EMB Cordillera. A site visit to the proposed locations is scheduled for August 5-9, 2024.

Launched on 17 January, 2024, the ASEAN-Korea Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) project, funded by the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF), aims to enhance waste management across ASEAN. With over $100 million in investments, the project will support 21 green initiatives, benefit 4 million people, create 1,300 jobs, and cut 6 million tons of CO2 emissions.

A kickoff meeting with representatives from relevant government agencies and participating local governments will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the city hall. The meeting will include an introduction to GGGI, an orientation on the project, an overview of solid waste management in the Cordillera, and a discussion of the site visit strategies.