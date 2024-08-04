APRI sponsors TESDA training on dressmaking

Geothermal energy producer Aboitiz Power Renewables Inc. (APRI) boosted the free Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training on dressmaking with entrepreneurship of more than a dozen women by giving them 25 sewing machines for their home-based tailoring shop.

The beneficiaries were women from Sta. Elena, Sto. Tomas City, Batangas and Barangay Limao, Calauan, Laguna. APRI has geothermal facilities in both villages and another in Tiwi, Albay.

The trainees, including 19 women from Limao, received National Certification Level II in Dressmaking from TESDA after completing the 10-day workshops that were also organized and supported by the village councils of Sta. Elena and Limao.