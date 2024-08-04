APRI sponsors TESDA training on dressmaking

Geothermal energy producer Aboitiz Power Renewables Inc. (APRI) boosted the free Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training on dressmaking with entrepreneurship of more than a dozen women by giving them 25 sewing machines for their home-based tailoring shop.
The beneficiaries were women from Sta. Elena, Sto. Tomas City, Batangas and Barangay Limao, Calauan, Laguna. APRI has geothermal facilities in both villages and another in Tiwi, Albay.
The trainees, including 19 women from Limao, received National Certification Level II in Dressmaking from TESDA after completing the 10-day workshops that were also organized and supported by the village councils of Sta. Elena and Limao.
The local barangay pledged continuous support in marketing assistance and stakeholder engagement to ensure the livelihood training project’s sustainability.
During the graduation program on 3 July, barangay chairman Proceso Mendoza thanked APRI for giving opportunity to his constituents to learn new skills which hopefully will become a sustainable source of income for them.
Ishtar Villegas, CSR and Community Relations specialist of APRI stressed the importance of cooperation between stakeholders to ensure success of the livelihood for the long term in an inspirational message to the trainees.
Dressmaking trainer Christian Dacoron discussed the fundamental knowledge, procedures, materials and tools needed in basic sewing. He also demonstrated how to make tote bags, bed sheet, curtains, pillow cases and rugs.
Meanwhile, TESDA Specialist II Azareel Sumaya taught the principles and methods of generating business ideas and starting a business. The trainees then presented their simple business plans at the end of the training.
TESDA Center Administrator Catherine B. Torres awarded each of the trainees their certificates of completion during the graduation rites while APRI provided them with toolkits to start their small enterprise.