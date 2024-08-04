Angara expects smooth CA process

Veteran legislator now Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara is set to face the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) made up of his former colleagues on Wednesday for confirmation.

Angara, a champion of education, officially assumed the role of DepEd secretary on 20 June. His designation to lead the largest government bureau follows the sudden resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte, who led the agency for nearly two years.

Angara was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. owing to his extensive experience and impressive background in education policy and reforms.

The former senator was among the principal authors of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (K-12), and Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act.

CA Assistant Minority Leader Johnny Pimentel on Sunday projected that the deliberation on Angara’s confirmation before the CA will be “smooth sailing” and “trouble-free.”

“Secretary Angara is widely recognized to be immensely qualified for the job. So this is not just about according courtesy to a former member of the House of Representatives and the Senate,” Pimentel said.

Roadmap to be asked

He added, “In any case, CA members will likely ask Secretary Angara about his roadmap to bring up the test scores of Filipino students in global assessments.”

The CA, composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate President as ex-officio presiding officer, has the authority to reject political appointments from the President.

The CA represents a crucial check on Malacañang’s power to appoint key officials.

Under existing rules, appointees who fail to obtain the CA’s consent upon adjournment are considered to have been bypassed.

On the same day, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac will also face for the second time the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare and migrant workers chaired by Negros Occidental Rep. Mercedes Alvarez.

Apart from Angara, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac will also face for the second time the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare and migrant workers, after his appointment was deferred in May.