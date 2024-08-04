An homage to nature's bounty and the Cordillera region

Apart from its distinction as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts and Folk Art, Baguio is also a food haven with its many eateries, restaurants and cafés offering dishes and food items ranging from the traditional Cordilleran to modern.

The city’s culinary culture continues to evolve over time, attracting locals and throngs of tourists visiting the country’s so-called summer capital every day.

One of the newest dining establishments offering artisanal breads, hearty meals, quality drinks and good service is James Wright Café, a business born out of the well-known Benguet institution, Valley Bread.

Tucked along the city’s historic and most famous road, Session Road, the size of café is small typical of stores in this area in the city proper. It has a branch at a nearby mall. James Wright Café was nominated by the Baguio Midland Courier in the Best Bakeshop of the Year category in 2023, just a year after it was founded.