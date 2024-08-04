Alice Guo remains within border?

There’s no indication yet that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo left the country, Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Sunday.

In a radio interview, Fajardo said the PNP continues to provide police assistance and coordination with the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate in pursuit of locating the embattled mayor, pursuant to the chamber’s issued warrant of arrest.

“Based on the reports from the Bureau of Immigration, there’s no indication that Alice Guo has left the country and your police force is still non-stop and I’m sure on the part of other law enforcement agencies — they are also validating information they received on the possible whereabouts of Mayor Alice Guo and her colleagues,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

Elusive quarry

Despite the urges of the law enforcement agencies and the Senate to immediately arrest Guo, Fajardo said the PNP couldn’t give an exact timeline as to when the authorities could capture Guo and her colleagues allegedly involved in criminalities of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

“But we can assure you that the PNP won’t stop until Guo will be finally submitted to the jurisdiction of the Senate,” she noted.

Fajardo reminded the public that coddling a person with an arrest warrant is a violation of the law

“If there is enough evidence and it could be proven that someone coddled Mayor Alice Guo, we can file cases against them,” she said.