ACMobility gives away aid to typhoon ‘Carina’ victims

BYD Asia Pacific and BYD Cars Philippines announced their commitment to donating $100 for every BYD Sealion 6 DM-i vehicle sold from 25 July until the end of December 2024.
In support of the victims of the recent typhoon “Carina,” BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division general manager Liu Xueliang made the announcement recently during the introduction of the latest compact SUV from BYD at the Glorietta Activity Center.
“On behalf of BYD, I would like to express my sympathy to the people affected by typhoon “Carina.” We, together with ACMobility, wish to extend BYD’s support to Filipinos who suffered from this unfortunate disaster,” Liu said.
ACMobility, the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines, was also quick to mobilize disaster response efforts for the victims of typhoon “Carina” by distributing relief goods in Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City, last 26 July.
Over 100 families affected by the recent flooding received care packs assembled by employees and volunteers from ACMobility, BYD Cars Philippines, and its affiliate agencies.
BYD vehicles delivered relief goods during the distribution efforts.
The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, with its Vehicle-to-Load, or V2L technology, also served as an additional source of electricity for the on-site charging of the volunteers’ and other representatives’ gadgets and cellphones.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this calamity,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.
“Guided by our company value of ‘malasakit,’ we remain committed to going above and beyond in serving our communities during these trying times,” Palanca adds.