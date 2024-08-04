ACMobility gives away aid to typhoon ‘Carina’ victims

BYD Asia Pacific and BYD Cars Philippines announced their commitment to donating $100 for every BYD Sealion 6 DM-i vehicle sold from 25 July until the end of December 2024.

In support of the victims of the recent typhoon “Carina,” BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division general manager Liu Xueliang made the announcement recently during the introduction of the latest compact SUV from BYD at the Glorietta Activity Center.

“On behalf of BYD, I would like to express my sympathy to the people affected by typhoon “Carina.” We, together with ACMobility, wish to extend BYD’s support to Filipinos who suffered from this unfortunate disaster,” Liu said.