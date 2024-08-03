Yulo bags second Olympic gold medal

Carlos Yulo has secured the Philippines' second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, triumphing in the men’s floor exercise final at the Bercy Arena on Saturday evening (Manila time).

This victory marks a significant redemption for the 24-year-old gymnast from Leveriza, Manila, after a disappointing performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Yulo dazzled the crowd to score 15.000 to top the eight-man field.

Tokyo Games champion Artem of Dolgopyat of Israel settled for silver this time around with a score of 14.966 points while Filipino-British gymnast Jake Jarman of Great Britain clinched the bronze medal after scoring 14.933 points.

Yulo now joins weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz as the only Filipino Olympians to win gold.

He will look to add another medal when he competes in the vault final on Sunday at 10:24 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.