Valenzuela unveils 33 new firetrucks

Valenzuela City on Thursday significantly upgraded its fire emergency response capabilities with the blessing and turnover of 33 new firetrucks to each of its 33 barangays.

The ceremony, held at the Puregold Dalandanan parking grounds, was led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian and Sen. Win Gatchalian.

Funded by the senator’s office, the new Isuzu Traviz firetrucks are equipped with a 1,000-liter water tank, a modern portable fire pump, a multi-functional warning blinker, and a weather-resistant enclosure.

Their compact design allows them to navigate the city’s narrow roads. Each truck cost P2.9 million, bringing the total investment to P95.7 million.

Sen. Gatchalian emphasized the crucial role played by barangays in disaster response, citing typhoon “Carina” as an example.

“Our barangays are often the first responders,” he said. “These new trucks will help them react faster and more efficiently.”

Mayor Gatchalian echoed the senator’s sentiments, saying the new fire trucks will enhance the city’s ability to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively. “Even the most inaccessible areas of the city can now be protected,” he said.

Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, councilors, fire officials, barangay leaders, and community representatives attended the event.

The mayor expressed optimism about the trucks’ impact on public safety. “With these new fire trucks, Valenzuela City is better prepared to face fire emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident,” Gatchalian said.