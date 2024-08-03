UST, UE shoot for lead share

Games today:

(Paco Arena)

10 a.m. --- NU vs EAC (m)

12 p.m. --- Ateneo vs FEU (m)

3 p.m. --- FEU vs Saint Benilde (w)

5 p.m. --- UST vs UE (w)

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and University of the East (UE) aim for back-to-back wins and the solo lead in a clash of unbeaten teams in the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge today at the Paco Arena.

Game time is at 5 p.m. following the 3 p.m. encounter between defending champion College of Saint Benilde and Far Eastern University.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines runners-up Golden Tigresses opened their campaign last week with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, victory over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

While UST has reliable hitters in Angge Poyos, Jonna Perdido, Regine Jurado and Margaret Altea, who all scored in double figures in the opener, head coach Kungfu Reyes is wary of the Lady Warriors’ firepower.

Veteran hitter KC Cepada, Kayce Balingit and Jenalyn Umayam led the way in UE’s 25-22, 25-23, 25-21, quick disposal of defending champions Lady Blazers.

“We need to prepare ourselves as there are many areas we need to improve. They also have rookies, and players who were off the bench last season but are now contributing. Adjustments are necessary,” Reyes said.

On the other hand, Lady Blazers and Lady Tamaraws, who are also reeling from a five-set loss to University of the Philippines, are keen on barging into the win column.

In the men’s division, reigning champion National University seeks their second win against the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals at 10 a.m.

Michaelo Buddin and Leo Aringo hope to continue their strong performances in the Bulldogs’ post-Owa Retamar and Nico Almendras era, while remaining cautious of the competitive National Collegiate Athletic Association teams like the Generals.

“No matter who our opponent is, we always prepare. There are no weak teams here in the V-League; everyone is strong,” NU assistant coach Dong dela Cruz said.