Trump and Harris spar over debate plans as campaign heats up

Former President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he has agreed to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News, scheduled for September 4. This announcement comes as Trump seeks to shift the debate dynamics following President Joe Biden's recent withdrawal from the race. Trump’s declaration also follows the Democratic National Committee's taunts about his reluctance to engage in debates.

Harris’s campaign swiftly criticized Trump’s move, accusing him of evading the debate he had previously agreed to on September 10, which was originally scheduled for ABC. “Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already committed to,” said Michael Tyler, Harris’s campaign communications director. “He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on September 10.”

Trump’s proposal to debate on Fox News in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, was accompanied by a challenge to Harris’s capability, with Trump stating that she lacks the mental capacity for a “REAL Debate.” This announcement comes amid Trump's efforts to regain momentum in a campaign that has recently seen a resurgence of Harris, who secured the Democratic nomination and has energized her base with a significant fundraising boost and strategic campaign moves.

As the political landscape shifts, Harris is preparing for a nationwide tour with a yet-to-be-named vice presidential running mate. Meanwhile, Trump, alongside his newly announced vice presidential pick Senator J.D. Vance, will be rallying in Georgia—a state crucial to the upcoming election. Both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, with ad wars and strategic maneuvers defining the latest phase of the 2024 presidential race.

(Credits: