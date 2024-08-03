Ties with Japan will wind tighter

Much can still be done to strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines despite the partnership having reached unprecedented levels recently, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Friday.

During a meeting with Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan in Malacañang, Marcos acknowledged the “stronger than ever” bond between the Philippines and Japan. The Chief Executive pledged support for Japan’s political leadership.

“I’m happy that you come at a time when the relations between the Philippines and Japan are stronger than they have ever been in our entire history,” Marcos said.

“Nonetheless, there is very still much to do. And we look forward to the continuing support from all the political leadership of Japan in all that we have started to do,” he added.

Significant triumvirate

Motegi, who is in Manila for discussions on various bilateral and regional issues, acknowledged the depth of recent talks and underscored the significance of the Japan-US-Philippines Trilateral Summit held in April.

He expressed elation that the trilateral cooperation has been making steady progress.

“We look forward to continuing the support to all the legislation and the political leadership of Japan, in all that we have started with you, and Minister (Fumio) Kishida,” Motegi said.

In July 2023, the Philippines and Japan marked 68 years of friendly relations and 12 years of their Strategic Partnership, which began in September 2011.

In February 2022, Marcos made an official visit to Japan, where he held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida and met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Later, in November, Kishida made an official visit to Manila.

Marcos visited Japan once more in December 2023 to attend the 50th ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit, during which he and the First Lady were received by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.