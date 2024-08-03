Thunderbelles ink Aying

Zus Coffee signed Danivah Aying after her release from Galeries Tower which drafted her in the first-ever Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft two months ago.

The Thunderbelles formally announced the acquisition of the 5-foot-6 University of San Jose-Recoletos on Saturday.

Selected last and 23rd overall in the Draft, the Cebuana talent was unable to finalize contract terms with the Highrisers within the 15-day signing window. The Highrisers eventually gave up their rights and Aying became a free agent.

“In the draft rules, each team is given 15 days to give a (contract) offer but they weren’t ever to come to terms, so it lapsed. So, a few days later we collated and confirmed who among the rookies drafted were unable to sign apparently it’s only Aying,” PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said.

The league organized a ‘special draft’ but since Aying was the only one without a contract, the PVL followed the draft order and called teams if they were willing to ‘draft’ the freshman.

“So, we called Zus and they agreed immediately. We just informed the other teams that Zus acquired Aying,” Malonzo added.

Aying can suit up for the winless Thunderbelles (0-4) on Tuesday against Capital1 in Pool B.