THREE-HEADED MONSTER: Apolinario confronts Ayala, jet lag and Mexico City’s elevation

Amid deep concerns about jet lag and high-altitude, Filipino flyweight Dave Apolinario flies to Mexico City on Sunday to contest the vacant International Boxing Federation crown against Angel Ayala this Friday.

The delay in his departure stemmed from the release of his Mexican visa, according to his manager Mike Pelayo.

Apolinario will take a flight to Tokyo and wait for three hours before boarding a Mexico City-bound jet.

Pelayo said: “Let’s go!”

Reminded about the ill-effects of a long flight, massive time difference and Mexico City’s dizzying 7,350-feet elevation, Pelayo insists that Apolinario’s terrific conditioning should overcome these problems.

“He is in superb condition so he will be able to cope with the altitude,” added Pelayo, who went ahead of the boxer to prepare for his arrival in the Mexican capital.

Unbeaten in 20 fights with 14 knockouts, the southpaw Apolinario is no stranger to long flights.

Two years ago, Apolinario traveled to South Africa and won by first-round knockout.

In his last two fights, he won in Tokyo, beating Mexican Brian Mosinos and a Thai although he had to pick himself up from a knockdown before subduing Tanes Onjunta.

Promoted internationally by Ohashi Promotions, which also represents Naoya Inoue, Apolinario, 25, hails from Sarangani province but is now based in General Santos City.

Ayala, 24, fights under the Zanfer Promotions banner and holds a 17-0 card with seven knockouts.

Currently, the Philippines has two world champions: Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran.

Apolinario and his team feel that when the smoke clears on Friday night (Saturday in Manila), he will become the third.