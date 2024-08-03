Taste of the Phl islands

Food connects us all, and at Kultura SM Megamall, friends and families learned about Philippine food. Kultura Crawl by Kultura presented a two-week-long cultural experience of the nation’s unique beverages and traditional snacks.

Attendees, guests and food connoisseurs enjoyed and discovered through live demos by renowned mixologists from Don Papa, Destileria Limtuaco and Destileria Barako; snack pairing with Baken; and coffee recipes with Gourmet Farms.

The event hosted by KC Montero invited everyone to savor the flavors of the Philippines through a pub crawl-like checklist and interactive activities. For the first time ever, Kultura is offering discounts on wholesale orders of all products, including food and beverage, during the crawl event.