Taste of the Phl islands

Food connects us all, and at Kultura SM Megamall, friends and families learned about Philippine food. Kultura Crawl by Kultura presented a two-week-long cultural experience of the nation’s unique beverages and traditional snacks.
Attendees, guests and food connoisseurs enjoyed and discovered through live demos by renowned mixologists from Don Papa, Destileria Limtuaco and Destileria Barako; snack pairing with Baken; and coffee recipes with Gourmet Farms.
The event hosted by KC Montero invited everyone to savor the flavors of the Philippines through a pub crawl-like checklist and interactive activities. For the first time ever, Kultura is offering discounts on wholesale orders of all products, including food and beverage, during the crawl event.
Find these house brands
Kultura’s house brands are award-winning, tree-to-bar chocolate featuring unique Filipino flavors (Auro Chocolate); instant cacao drink developed by a chemist-mom, including sugar-free and plant-based options (Cacao Mistry); Philippine-made cocoa products including tablea, dried fruit dipped in chocolate, and cocoa powder (Cocoa Monster); organic, fair-trade chocolate made with low-glycemic coconut sugar (Coco Dolce Chocolate); craft distillery best known for international award-winning ube cream liquor (Destileria Barako); family-owned distillery featuring a wide range of sirits and locally crafted blends (Destileria Limtuaco & Co., Inc.);
Premium-aged, single-island rum crafted from the foothills of Mt. Kanlaon (Don Papa); authentic Philippine tea blends and juices (Healthy Pinoy); organically farmed coffee, tea and healthy chip alternatives (Gourmet Farms); coffee and chocolate drink mixes sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar (Kaffea); the nation’s first-ever flavored kangkong chips (KangKong King); litson kawali chips, including classic and keto-friendly flavors (Karne’s Litson Kawali Chips); kape barako, South Cotabato chocolate and queso de bola shortbread cookies in a jeepney-shaped tin (Manila Cookie Story);
Herbal teas based on nutrient-dense, superfood moringa (malunggay) (Moringa & More); a homegrown brand specializing in Davao cacao products, such as tablea and mango chocolates (NutraRich); tasty, healthy crisps made without oil, preservatives, or added sugar (Osh! Oh So Healthy) breakfast and merienda staples, such as granola and tropical jams made with farmer-sourced coconut nectar syrup (Pili & Pino);
A variety of coffee beans sourced from local farms (Project Beans); women-led brand offering hand-harvested, small-batch pili nuts sourced from Bicol (Que Rica Pili Nuts); flavored peanuts, chili oil and more spicy snacks (Salbahe); freshly roasted coffee beans sourced from Silang, Cavite (Silcafe); authentic Philippine cigars handmade using traditional techniques, using tobacco grown by farmers in Northern Luzon (Tabaqueria de Filipinas); high-quality chocolate in proudly Pinoy flavors, crafted from Davao cacao beans (Theo & Philo Chocolate) social enterprise providing livelihood to rural communities through premium, organically-farmed Filipino teas (Tsaa Laya); and range of creamy, rich cacao mixes and traditional tablea (Xocolat).
Guest brands to try
Stylish, customizable accessories, including leather totes, bag tags and travel organizers (Bags in the City); innovative, versatile bacon snacks from savory bacon chips to sweet cookies and jam (Baken); signature craft ales brewed locally in Marikina (Boondocks Brewing) traditional Filipino baked goods, including pandesal and ensaymada (Masa Bakery); artisanal spirits made with traditional Filipino ingredients by local communities (Proudly Promdi); and locally-sourced pantry staples and food from little-known home businesses (The Seven Pantry).