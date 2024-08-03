‘Squid Game’ announces third, final season

Streaming platform Netflix has announced that a second season of the global hit Squid Game will premiere on 26 December. A third and final season is coming 2025.

Executive producer, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk penned a letter to fans to convey the news.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come,” he wrote.