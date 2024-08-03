‘Squid Game’ announces third, final season

Streaming platform Netflix has announced that a second season of the global hit Squid Game will premiere on 26 December. A third and final season is coming 2025.
Executive producer, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk penned a letter to fans to convey the news.
“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come,” he wrote.
Three years after winning the game, Seong Gi-hun or Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind Squid Game and put an end to it. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves deadlier than he imagined. To end the game, he soon realizes he needs to re-enter it.
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from season one with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.