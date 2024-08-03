SB19 says ‘Atin to!’

P-Pop sensation SB19 joins the cause, declaring, “Atin ‘to!” for the new and better Chicken McDo.

Members Pablo, Ken, Stell, Josh and Justin have just been announced as the quick service restaurant’s newest endorsers, a promising start of an exciting collaboration.

SB19 became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category. Today, they follow in the footsteps of Vice Ganda, who last year helped McDonald’s relaunch Chicken McDo to great acclaim. More recently, Kapuso royalty Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes starred in a musical extravaganza that generated even more hype for Chicken McDo, which also became viral for its huge, “dinosaur-size” portions.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome SB19 to the McDonald’s Philippines family. To have this supergroup join us in showing love for our much bigger, much juicier, much crispier and much sulit Chicken McDo is very exciting. It’s a great collaboration, and we look forward to working with SB19 in delivering more feel-good moments to our customers all over the country. Definitely, there’s much more to look forward to in this campaign,” McDonald’s Philippines’ assistant vice president for Corporate Relations and Impact Adi Timbol-Hernandez said.

Days before the announcement, McDonald’s Philippines released a teaser on their social media pages, hinting a new “Ninang” for their next endorser. Loyal members of SB19’s fan base, known as A’tin, quickly guessed it was the upcoming endorsement. Soon after, an exclusive video for A’tin was released, featuring a specially-written single showcasing the band’s love for Chicken McDo and encouraging their fans to try it out and embrace it as their own.