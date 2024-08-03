Same day, same place, 2 arrests

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — In a significant crackdown, authorities arrested two individuals and seized illegal drugs and other evidence during separate buy-bust operations conducted on the same day, 2 August within Barangay 2 here.

The first arrest occurred between 4:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Gov. Agbayani Street A 24-year-old male known as “MACMAC,” a resident of Barangay 1, San Lorenzo, Laoag City, was apprehended. The suspect was found with 2.1 grams of suspected shabu and 5.2 grams of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of P14,280 and P624, respectively.

Other evidence recovered included a maroon/black backpack, several plastic sachets, personal belongings, a genuine P1,000 bill, a Techno Spark cellular phone, a yellow cricket lighter, an earbud with a black outer case, and a RUSI 175i motorcycle registered under Eymard Sam Balbarez.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Laoag City Police Station and other units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Later that evening, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., another buy-bust operation on the same street led to the arrest of a 26-year-old male from Brgy. 48-A, Cabungaan North, Laoag City. The suspect was found with 4.4 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves, valued at P528. Additional evidence included a genuine P500 bill, several P100 bills, P575 in various denominations, a blue cricket lighter, a pink vape, an Oppo 5s cellular phone, and a Honda Click 125i motorcycle.

The inventory and markings of the evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of the mandatory witnesses and the suspects, ensuring adherence to legal protocols.

“These coordinated operations, carried out in the same barangay on a single day, highlight the relentless efforts of local authorities to combat illegal drug activities in the Laoag City to maintain its peaceful and safe status,” Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, the Chief of Police of the Laoag City Police Station said.