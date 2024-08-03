Rowing coach lauds IOC grant

National rowing coach Ed Maerina believes Joanie Delgaco’s Olympic Solidarity Scholarship grant can only make him a lot better.

Maerina, who competed in the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Camarines Sur native’s grant would not only boost the members of Philippine browning but also enhance Delgaco’s skills.

She finished at 20th place overall after a time of seven minutes and 43.83 seconds.

“This is a big privilege in rowing to have one of our rowers get an athletic scholarship. It boosts the morale of the young rowers and it will help Joanie’s performance,” Maerina said.

Maerina also added that World Rowing officials have already been took an interest in Delgaco as early as the qualifying heats last week.

Should it approve, Delgaco joins the likes of pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena and fencer Samantha Catantan as she gets her own overseas facility.

“It is still being discussed but someone has already offered it to us when we were training in Germany. It’s a good start for Joanie,” Maerina said.

“Her performance was monitored since the qualifying heats.”