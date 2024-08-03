Rebel leader, 17 followers yield

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A commander of a lawless group and his 17 followers surrendered and turned over their high-powered firearms to the military in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat after the military intensified their vigilance in the area where a “rido” or clan war took place.

Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said yesterday the group surrendered to soldiers in in Barangay Lagandang, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Friday.

Nafarrete said the surrender of the armed groups was a result of intensified vigilance adopted by the military and ensuring security in the area where the “rido” or clan war took place earlier.

The group surrendered to the military 19 M16A1s, six M14s, three Bushmaster Carbines, one M60 HMG, and one set of Cal. 50 heavy machine guns, three AK47s, one Cal. 30 BAR, and a Cal. 50 Rifle, an Uzi M11, an M203 Grenade Launcher, magazines and ammunition, Nafarrete said.

Before their surrender, the military also recovered on Thursday several firearms and other war equipment hidden in the mountainous part of the Barangay Lagandang by the fleeing armed groups.

Among the firearms the military recovered were three RPGs, one 60mm Mortar, two Cal.50mm Rifles, nine rounds of 60mm high explosives, one Tripod for Cal.50mm, one round of Rifle Grenade, one round of RPG 7 Ammo, six rounds of RPG Ammo Sidik Bomb, one Set Mavic Drone with accessories, one Bolt for Cal.50mm, eight pieces Commercial Radios, four pieces Chargers for commercial radio, and subversive documents and a Secure Digital (SD) Cards.

Elements of the 7IB, 1SRB, 64th Division Reconnaissance Company, and other operating units of the JTF-Central will continue to monitor and ensure security in the area, Nafarrete said.