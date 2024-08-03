Reaves relishes Manila experience

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves credits his time playing in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila as a catalyst for the upward trajectory of his career.

In a press conference by ArenaPlus at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Taguig City on Saturday, the 26-year-old guard said getting cheered on by the local crowd is something he cherished.

Reaves played for the United States during the World Cup where the Americans finished in fourth place after losing to Canada, 127-118, in the bronze medal match.

“Coming over here a year ago, just having the opportunity to play for Team USA gave me a boost of confidence,” Reaves said.

“I just want to say I appreciate you all. During our first game, they were calling out our names and just the ovation that I got, I realized that they (the Filipinos) are crazy for me.”

“When it got to my name, it was the loudest ovation which was special for me and we’ve talked about it a lot. “

Reaves averaged 13.8 points for the United States as he teamed up with the likes of Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

After his stint in the World Cup, Reaves won the National Basketball Association Cup and averaged 15.9 points in the regular season.