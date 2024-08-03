President Marcos' latest EO raises gov't worker salaries

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 64, increasing salaries and authorizing an additional allowance for government employees. Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin signed the EO on August 2, 2024, which takes immediate effect upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

“Given the prevailing economic circumstances, including the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, there is a need to update the salaries and benefits of government personnel in order to maintain a competent, committed, agile, and healthy workforce,” President Marcos stated.

The updated salary schedule applies to all civilian government personnel in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches, Constitutional Commissions, and other Constitutional Offices. Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) not covered by RA 10149, and Local Government Units (LGUs) are also included.

Qualified government employees will also receive an annual medical allowance of PhP7,000 for health maintenance organization (HMO)-type benefits.

The salary adjustments will be implemented in four tranches: January 1 of 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027, with the first tranche effective retroactively from January 1, 2024. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will issue guidelines for implementing specific provisions of EO 64.