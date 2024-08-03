Phivolcs records 9 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday that it recorded nine volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental.

The volcano’s edifice is exhibiting signs of inflation. It had a 500-meter-tall plume described as a "voluminous emission” which drifted south, southeast, and northeast.

Its main crater emitted 1,348 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 1 August.

Kanlaon Volcano is still under alert level 2 indicating increasing unrest, magmatic eruption is possible and other areas within five kilometers of the active vent may be included in the danger zone.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is prohibited and flying any aircraft close to the volcano is not recommended.