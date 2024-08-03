Petecio slams French, Chinese up next

Before a highly-partisan crowd, Filipino gold medal hopeful Nesthy Petecio roared past third-seed Amina Zidani of the host country via a 4-1 decision to make 57-kilogram quarterfinal round in the Paris Olympics at the North Paris Arena.

After sizing up Zidani in the opening round, Petecio, a southpaw, ramped up the attack in the second, throwing heavy head and body blows and never letting the hometown entry to properly set up combinations.

An overhand right by Petecio grazed Zidani’s face and she fell down on one knee but Moroccan referee Mouhsine Soulimi ruled it a slip.

When action resumed, Petecio, who took the silver in Tokyo, pressed the attack knowing he had to go the extra mile in her bid to keep her podium bid in motion.

In the third, Petecio, 32, did the same thing.

He put pressure on Zidani, 30, and unloaded punches from all angles, knowing she had to put on a strong finish to convince the judges that she deserves the verdict.

The gameplan proved successful as four out of five judges saw it in her favor.

Petecio admitted that she was trying to measure the distance in the opening round and she had to change gears upon learning that judges saw the first canto very close.

“I was sizing her up and she was also aggressive and when I saw the first round scores, I thought to myself that I had to do something. I said to myself that I can’t afford not to win this bout,” Petecio said in Pilipino.

A hook by Petecio proved to be a turning point “because I felt it and my shots to her head and body hurt her.”

Alisher Palvanov of Uzbekistan (30-27), Sergei Krutasov of the Paris Boxing Unit (29-28), Jung Sook Cho of Korea (29-28) and Manuel Villarino of Argentina (29-28) also had Petecio as the winner.

Only Antonin Gaspar of the Czech Republic (29-28), favored the Frenchwoman.

Petecio let out a yell when the announcement was made, leaving the audience in shock.

Next up for her is Chinese Xu Zichun, who earned a split decision over Colombia’s Valeria Arboleda Mendoza.

A victory by Petecio over Xu Zichun on Sunday night will assure her of at least a bronze medal.

The Philippines sent five boxers to Paris with Petecio and Carlo Paalam and Aira Vilegas still in the running following the early exits of top light-heavyweight bet Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan, who got the door in their first bouts.