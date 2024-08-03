Palace names new Marcos appointees

Malacañang on Saturday released the names of new appointees of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in various government agencies.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced the appointments of Winston Castelo as chairman and Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin as president and CEO of Philippine Pharma Procurement Inc.

Marcos also tapped Marie France Tiatco and Agnes Tolentino as assistant secretaries of the Department of Transportation and National Economic and Development Authority, respectively.

Under his office, the President appointed Gladys Sommereux as Appeals Committee member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Markus Lacanilao as special envoy on transnational crime, Anthony Alcantara as executive director of the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, and Cherry Pie Felisse Maraya as Director IV of the Presidential Management Staff.

Visit the PCO’s Facebook page for the complete list of appointees.