Paalam bids farewell to Paris gold bid

Carlo Paalam’s bid for a medal in the Paris Olympics was dashed after a split decision loss to Charlie Senior of Australia in the men’s 57-kilogram quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena Saturday evening (Manila time).

Paalam’s third-round aggressiveness tried to close in on Senior but wasn't able to sway the judges in time.

The Bukidnon native becomes the third Filipino boxer to be eliminated, after Eumir Marcial's loss to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 of the men’s 80-kg division while Hergie Bacyadan lost to Li Qian of China in the Last 16 of the women’s 75-kg division.

Only female boxers Aira Villegas in the women’s 50-kg division and Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio in the women’s 57-kg division are still in the running to clinch a gold medal in boxing and the country’s second mint in Paris after gymnast Carlos Yulo won the men’s floor exercise final.