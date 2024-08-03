SPORTS

Obiena makes Paris final

Ernest John Obiena
(FILES) Ernest John Obiena finds himself strutting his stuff in front of Paris Olympics favorite and hometown hero Armand Duplantis when the Diamond League gets underway Sunday in Sweden.Photograph COURTESY OF EJ OBIENA/IG

Despite a nagging back injury, EJ Obiena vaulted closer to the Olympic medal after advancing to the Paris Games men’s pole vault final in a heart-stopping fashion on Saturday at the Stade de France.

The 28-year-old Filipino athlete made it to the top 12 at seventh place after finishing the qualifications with a 5.75m vault.

It did not come easy for Obiena, however, as he nearly got eliminated following two failed attempts at 5.60 meters.

Fortunately, he restored order and made a successful jump at 5.70m before making another clean jump at 5.75m to move safely to the next round on Wednesday at 1 a.m. (Manila time).

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph