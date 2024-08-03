NRCE urges malls to innovate

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) is set to converge like-minded executives in the industry to urge the country’s mall operators, especially those that are located in the provinces, to innovate and embrace digitization in its upcoming 30th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE).

PRA, the premier national organization of the country’s top retailers and allied industries, through its flagship program, NCRE, curated two compelling sessions that will delve into the evolution of brick-and-mortar stores and the sudden rise of online platforms as indispensable tools for customer outreach and engagement, this coming 29-30 August at the SMX Convention Center Manila with the theme “Retail Today, Empowering Tomorrow.”

Significant transformation

The retailing industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years, marked notably by the dynamic shift of stores between online and offline platforms.

To highlight the imperative need for malls to adapt and innovate, esteemed industry leaders — Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett and Araneta City senior vice president for Malls and Office Leasing Lorna Fabian — will collaborate in a session titled “Revitalizing Retail: Unveiling Powerful Insights and Strategies from Legacy Malls.”

The session will explore nuanced strategies to rejuvenate malls, offering consumers unique experiences that transcend the online realm, and positioning malls as vital centers for community engagement and commerce.

TikTok’s influence

Complementing this discussion is the session “From Likes to Sales: TikTok’s Influence in the Business World.” The session will spotlight TikTok’s ability to rapidly amplify content to millions, making it a powerful tool for expanding market reach and converting digital engagement into tangible sales.

Featuring Jonathan Ong, Country Head for TikTok’s SMB in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, this session will showcase how TikTok continues to lead in transforming digital interactions into real-world business success.