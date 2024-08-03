Nedy Tantoco honored through music

Nedy Tantoco selflessly touched their lives in the pursuit of their own artistic dreams. And so, they all turned up, one after the other, with several exceptions due to some commitments abroad.
These were some of the deserving and talented scholars the gracious Nedy had altruistically assisted through her well-lived life.
Today, some are continuously mentored in further studies by iconic masters in their respective fields, while others are busy captivating audiences in prestigious concert halls in foreign shores.
And what a handful they were at Remembering Nedy: A Musical Tribute to Zenaida R. Tantoco, a memorial during what would have been the philanthropist’s 78th natal day.
Presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society Incorporated (PPOSI), the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez Building, or the Black Box Theater transformed into a solemn yet still festive celebration of the admirable lady’s memories, well-attended by dear family and close friends throughout the many phases of her life’s journey.
The entire program was the brainchild of one of Nedy’s closest friends, Nes Jardin, plus lover of arts and culture Margie Moran-Floirendo, trusted aide Lulu Casas, and CCP vice president and Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan.
As a fond remembrance, dear pal and artist Ramon Orlina presented a carved glass sculpture, A Force of Nature with Boundless Love, a green apple-colored treasure of a gem which wowed the attendees.
At the musical tribute, before each and every one performed, they all stood on the platform with pride, one by one, to share heartfelt stories on how the woman of substance assisted them with their studies and apprenticeships, all the way to realizing their goals — with each tearjerker more emotional than the previous.
World-renowned concert pianist Raul Sunico rendered the unforgettable “Liebestod” from the Richard Wagner opera Tristan Und Isolde, while violinist Diomedes Saraza Jr. followed up with a heartbreaking performance of “Kahit Isang Saglit.” Filipino youth orchestra Pundaquit Virtuosi string ensemble, along with soprano-to-watch Lizzie Bett Estrada, joined forces to create images in the crowd’s minds with the ever-iconic “La Vie En Rose.” She was followed by the “Intermezzo” from Pietro Mascagni’s opera Cavalleria Rusticana, as adapted by the PPO Strings Ensemble, with master conductor Herminigildo Ranera. Estrada made an impressive reprise with “Ah Voi Condur Volete” from the operatic farce II Signore Bruschino.
The Philippine Opera Company’s “Harana” serenaded with a medley of love songs, which included timeless hits such as “Saan ka Man Naroroon,” “Hindi Kita Malimot,” and “Bato Sa Buhangin.”
Imposing tenor Nohmer Nival astounded with “Celeste Aida,” while cellist Dr. Renato B. Lucas followed up with “Romanza” by Fr. Alejo. Viva Voce then swept the attendees with a commanding version of “Chi Mi Frena In Tal Momento” from the dramma tragico Lucia Di Lammermoor.
Baritone Byeong-In Park stunned with “Largo Al Factotum” from the signature Barber of Seville, while soprano Rachelle Gerodias-Park astounded with “Signore, Ascolta” from Turandot. The duo then joined together for the sincerest belting for “Gaano Ko Ikaw Kamahal.”
Finally, the entire company emerged and sang in unison for “Light of a Million Mornings,” which moved almost everyone to tears — even the coldest of hearts.
It was a grand evening of music — more than a fitting tribute to a most laudable patron of the arts.