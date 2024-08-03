Marry Me…, moving forward

Marriott currently has 10 hotels carrying the most reputable global brands in hospitality, namely, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Fairfield, Four Points by Sheraton and, soon, AC Hotels by Marriott. These properties, represented by their leaders, paraded at the event.

This year’s signature evolved into what it is now called the “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala.”

“We are now moving forward and calling it Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala, because other than weddings, we believe life is meant to be celebrated no matter how big or small of a milestone may be, all in the spirit of being grateful. Every occasion deserves a Marriott Moment,” said Bruce Winton, vice president of Marriott International Multi-property — Philippines.

In a heartfelt tribute, the “Marriott Gratus Gem,” a symbol of gratitude and excellence, was launched to honor designers, event stylists and partners who have contributed to Marry Me at Marriott over the past decade.