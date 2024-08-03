Marry Me…, moving forward

Marriott Bonvoy, together with the rest of Marriott hotels in the Philippines, successfully celebrated the 10th edition of its prestigious signature bridal showcase, Marry Me at Marriott. The milestone event marked a decade of weddings, showcasing groundbreaking initiatives in bridal fashion, culinary arts and bespoke events and socials services.
In 2022, Marry Me at Marriott launched a purposeful campaign entitled “Marriott Moments.” The award-winning Marriott Moments campaign was harnessed on three major components: Onstage with Marry Me at Marriott, On-ground with Marriott Moments A-Fair: Dream Weddings and Events Expo and Online.
Marriott currently has 10 hotels carrying the most reputable global brands in hospitality, namely, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Fairfield, Four Points by Sheraton and, soon, AC Hotels by Marriott. These properties, represented by their leaders, paraded at the event.
This year’s signature evolved into what it is now called the “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala.”
“We are now moving forward and calling it Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala, because other than weddings, we believe life is meant to be celebrated no matter how big or small of a milestone may be, all in the spirit of being grateful. Every occasion deserves a Marriott Moment,” said Bruce Winton, vice president of Marriott International Multi-property — Philippines.
In a heartfelt tribute, the “Marriott Gratus Gem,” a symbol of gratitude and excellence, was launched to honor designers, event stylists and partners who have contributed to Marry Me at Marriott over the past decade.
Each of the awardee received a masterpiece creatively carved out by renowned visual artist and sculptor, Maestro Cameron Castrillo, embellished with Twin Princess Gems’ Ruby gemstone, complete with certificate of authenticity.
One of the recipients of the first Marriott Gratus Gem was legendary fashion designer Frederick Peralta, for his contribution as an icon to the fashion industry and participation at the very first runway of “Marry Me at Marriott” a decade ago.
