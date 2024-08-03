Malabon navigational gate repair complicated

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launched a cleanup drive in Malabon City following the recent onslaught of typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said the “Kalinga At Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis Na Bayan” program focuses on cleaning up and encouraging community participation.

“Garbage is a big contributor to flooding,” Abalos said in a ceremony at Tinajeros barangay hall. “President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants to teach the public about proper waste disposal, particularly segregation.”

MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes said repairing the damaged Malabon-Navotas River navigational gate is a priority.

“The repair of the navigational gate is complicated,” Artes said. “In coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), we are working on the repairs based on the agreed timeline.”

The MMDA has hauled 870 tons of garbage from 24 to 31 July, Artes said. Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval thanked the DILG for bringing the cleanup program to her constituents.

The cleanup included removing garbage, dredging drainage, cutting trees, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

DILG, MMDA, DPWH, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, barangay officials and residents participated in the cleanup.